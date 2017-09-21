Time to focus on young people

LEADERS from both the Government and the church sector are ignoring youth issues.

The Department of Youth and Religious Development need to create positive ideas and help make young people aware of those issues. The Government must work with local MPs to outline the issues facing the electorates and support youths in towns and cities like Port Moresby, Lae and Mt Hagen where crime is growing.

The churches, with the support of the Government, should build a counselling and rehabilitation centre for young people.

The rapid growth of criminal activity in the country can ruin our young generation and our beautiful country and our ability to achieve our Vision 2050 goals.

As a youth, I am now calling on the Government to do something about this rather than introduce the death penalty.

Ngatilah Aros

Yuts Lida

Lae

