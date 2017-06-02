Time to get even

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters have a score to settle with the Norths Devils on Sunday.

Michael Marum’s men were out-played 32-18 at the National Football Stadium in round four against an inspired Devils side but have since won seven of eightgames, including a 42-4 hammering of title contenders the Townsville Blackhawks last Sunday.

The Intrust Super Cup round 13 fixture at Bishop Park is the perfect test of character for the South Pacific Brewery-sponsored side, who moved to the top of the table (20 points) after last week’s win.

They now have to prove they belong at the top of the heap, with the Sunshine Coast Falcons (19) and Redcliffe Dolphins (18) at their heels.

The Devils are in seventh place on 12 points and would be motivated to repeat their earlier performance — even without five-eighth Kodi Nikorima.

They will have halfback Todd Murphy, who kicked a perfect eight-from-eight, the last time the sides met.

Much has happened since round four and Marum knows his side will be a different proposition for the Brisbane Broncos feeder club.

“We’ve had big wins in our last two games so we need to maintain that or improve if we are going to beat the Devils this weekend,” Marum said. “It’s going to be another tough one against the Devils. They’ll probably have a few NRL players backing up this weekend. Since we’re number one at the moment, I’m sure they’ll throw their best at us.” Marum, whose side has won five from six on the road, said they had prepared well and knew what to expect.

“We’ve prepared well and we are going down there to do a job. Obviously, we weren’t satisfied with our previous performance against the Devils.

“But that’s behind us now and we’re looking forward to a different challenge this weekend,” Marum said of his side, who had given up a 26-6 halftime lead to the Brisbane side in their last clash.

Marum said winger Paul Wawa would not travel while he would decide today between Brandy Peter and Butler Morris on who took the 18th man slot.

The side flies to Brisbane tomorrow. SP Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Adex Wera 6. Ase Boas (c) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert (vc) 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Silas Gahuna 15. Brandy Peter 16. Enoch Maki 17. Moses Meninga 18. Butler Morris

