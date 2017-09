WELL done PNG Hunters.

You boys did well and made Papua New Guinea proud.

Our Prime Minister’s 13 also did well against the Australian side and the Jillaroos respectively.

On an encouraging note, the Australians say our players are very physical, and that’s the main thrust of our game.

Lets exploit that to our advantage and sooner, PNG players will flood the world arena, not only in rugby league but in other sports as well.

We can do it, PNG.

Sepsteven

