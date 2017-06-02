Time to get tough on protecting land

I refer to a letter by a Mike H to the dailies last Tuesday (May 23) highlighting his concern on what may be the worst corrupt practise in the PNG public service perpetrated by certain officers in the Lands Department for personal benefit through corrupt and illegal practises at the disadvantage of genuine land title buyers and lease holders.

We read in the daily papers of countless fraudulent land deals instigated and executed by officers of the Lands Department for personal financial gain or for their own use by using the public offices they hold.

This practice has gone long enough and has victimised many citizens who appear to be ignorant or unaware of the processes and procedures involved in the actual granting of a land title or the transfer of a title to another person or party.

To assist and protect the rights of the ordinary citizens and laymen in understanding the system and processes involved in such situations, we demand that the Secretary of the Lands Department take out full advertisements in the daily newspapers outlining the procedures involved.

This should cover what procedures and documents are involved in the purchase of land titles/properties and the transfers of titles to new owners and the proper and legal documentation involved.

Costs or fees associated with these should also be included and the authorising officers and designations etc.

This advertisement should include samples of the documents involved in the whole process and the necessary approvals from the authorised officers granting the approvals and their stamps or seals and etc.

Victim of Corruption

