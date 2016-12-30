It’s time to legalise ‘buking moni’

LOATHE them or love them, “loan sharks” have become a necessary evil in the lives of the working class in our cities and towns.

As a chronic borrower once said of these illegal money lenders: “They are a real pain in the arse but I can’t survive in this city (Port Moresby) without them.”

Loan sharks defy the legal rules of lending money as stipulated by the Bank of Papua New Guinea.

They do not have licences to operate and they charge astronomical interest rates.

Quick profit is the name of the game, somewhat like Russian roulette without a bullet in the head of the victim.

But it does get nasty at times when a defaulting borrower

is subjected to threats of violence.

There have been instances of borrowers being manhandled and injured because of overdue repayments or outstanding debts.

And there have also been court cases involving disputes between loan sharks and their customers.

One of the worse things that can happen to defaulting borrowers is when they surrender their bank debit cards to the loan sharks who can then access these accounts to collect the debts when their

customers’ fortnightly wages are paid.

Local musician Jessie Joe exemplifies this in his popular song, Booking Mahn: “Displa booking mahn holim save kad blo mi, displa booking meri kam long ofis painim mi (This booking man has my bank card, this booking woman comes to the office looking for me) …”

Borrowers are all too aware of the financial burden that awaits them and the illegal nature of this money-lending activity but they will tell you that necessity drives them to take these risks.

The current interest rate charged by most loan sharks for buking moni (Tok Pisin for loan money) is 50 per cent, which must be repaid within two weeks.

Failure to repay on time will attract double interest in the following two weeks and will build up thereafter if the borrower continues to default.

It is not uncommon for borrowers to pay up to 1000 per cent interest, especially for large principal amounts.

There have been instances of land and resource owners who have borrowed heavily from loan sharks while awaiting payments for various claims against the State.

When they finally received their government cheques, some of them cried all the way to the bank.

Buking moni has become addictive for many borrowers – they cannot let go because they are hooked on it like cannabis and cocaine.

And the loan sharks are as ruthless as the drug lords – they will make their fast money at all costs without any mercy for their customers.

Despite repeated warnings from the Central Bank, buking moni has been allowed to flourish in recent years and right under the noses of our law enforcement agencies.

One of the reasons for many law enforcement officers turning a blind eye on this illegal activity is that they are avid customers of loan sharks.

And they will tell you that necessity drives them to condone buking moni.

But magistrate Laura Kuvi thinks otherwise and has taken a firm stand on this issue.

Kuvi warned last week that the Boroko District Court, under her watch, would not condone this illegal activity.

“The court is going to be serious about this type of cases,” she said during a case involving a loan shark and his customer.

“People can’t come to court and enforce their illegal activities.”

There have been numerous disputes between loan sharks and their customers but only a few have been brought to the attention of the courts.

Magistrate Kuvi has highlighted this pertinent issue which needs to be seriously addressed by the relevant authorities.

There is no reason why buking moni cannot be legalised.

All it takes is for the lender to obtain an operating licence for a minimal fee and to charge interest rates sanctioned by the Central Bank.

After all, a legitimate buking moni transaction will ensure a win-win situation – the lender will make a reasonable profit and the borrower will pay reasonable interest.

Those loan sharks that still refuse to legalise their activities should then be hunted down and their fins cut off.

