Time for North Waghi to weed out the crooks

We have about six weeks before going to the polls on June 24.

North Waghi leadership has been down the drain for the last 10 years.

Even though the electorate is small, no tangible development has been made in terms of rural electrification, water supply and sanitation, aid posts, building and sealing of feeder roads, schools and no Banz town redevelopment plan.

All the government stations such as Nondugl district office, Kimil health centre, Banz district’ office staff houses are colonial buildings.

The time has come for us to stand up together and weed out those crooked people and choose a young vibrant leader who can bring light and change to our villages in the district.

Vote for better North Waghi.

RK – Kospex Ngalye.

