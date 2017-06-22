Time off for civil servants to vote

PUBLIC servants will be allowed time off to cast their vote when polling begins on Saturday and Secretary of Personnel Management John Kali hopes private companies will allow their staff to do the same.

He said that under the Organic

Law on National and Local-Level Government Elections, employers must allow their staff leave of absence to vote.

The employee should not penalised, he told The National.

He added: “This only happens once every five years so let them go to exercise their constitutional right because it’s important that we vote in good people and every single vote counts.”

However, he warned that any employee who misused the leave of absence would be committing an offence and could be fined up to K500.

Kali expects government offices in the National Capital District to be quiet on June 27 when voting will take place.

