Time to put a stop to corruption

WE want corruption to stop but are there some of our countrymen still facilitating corruption. This country, as a matter of fact, is not breaking in most instances because of reasons other than constructive ignorance.

Constructive ignorance is knowing the right thing to do but still we are opting to do the opposite. Students know for sure that in order to be successful, they have to give their best in their studies. Yet, many students of this country are failing all because they are knowingly neglecting their priorities of being at school.

Even school rules say no to alcohol and yet students are being suspended yearly from drinking alcohol in school.

It is not that we don’t know the right thing to do. Just that we know the right approach of doing things yet decide to do the wrong things.

PNG is a developing nation and it needs it human resource which is you.

Don’t expect some alien from another planet to come and change things.

Many of us Papua New Guinean’s want change but the sad truth is we ourselves don’t want to change. This country has all the opportunities to soar in the world map.

But who will make this country soar? It is you and me.

Let us rise above the status quo (current way of living) and give our country a victory.

We already have some elites of this country such as Ryan Pini, Dika Toua, and even people like Sir Paulias Matane.

However, we must know that only a few people are currently being successful.

We all need to get constructive ignorance out of our minds and in that manner we will have all the chances to be the best we want to be in our lives.

It is not that we are inadequate, it is just that we are powerful beyond measure.

Find the best in you and put it out. Never give in or give up.

The world is at your hand tips. Will you feel the pain on the way to success or feel it all your life haunted with regret?

Glen Burua

Divine Word University

Madang

