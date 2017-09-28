Time to shine is now, says basketball chief executive

THE time to shine for Pepsi Papua New Guinea men’s and women’s national basketball teams is now, according to Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) chief executive and men’s head coach Joel Khalu.

Papua New Guinea is one of four countries in the 2017 FIBA Melanesia Basketball Cup sponsored by Paradise Beverages, which is being held this week at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre in Port Moresby.

Games started at 1pm yesterday and Khalu, pictured, said Papua New Guinea teams were ready for the challenge.

“We have so many things in our favour for this tournament,” Khalu said.

“Firstly, we’re playing at home, on our home court in front of our family, friends and fans.

“If we can replicate a similar atmosphere to that of the 2015 Pacific Games, that’s going to be a huge advantage.

“Secondly, our preparation has been terrific. Our athletes are in good shape and that’s thanks to the hard work that the high-performance strength and conditioning team have put in with them over the last 10-weeks.

“Finally, it’s probably the most contact training time that coaches have had with national teams leading into an international event, so a lot more has been achieved on-court.”

Like this: Like Loading...