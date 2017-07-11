It’s time to trust and have faith in ourselves

THERE has been a downpour of public criticism prevailing entirely on the current regime led by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill and his deputy Sir Leo Dion.

We have been pointing our fingers to the government for the misappropriation of public funds, bribery, diverting of country’s wealth for personal gain, poor management of revenues generated from liquefied natural gas shipments, obtaining of foreign loans as an aid to subsidise the economy’s shortfall, and much more.

All these issues give rise to the big word corruption.

The practicing of corruption in the country is now shifting upward while it’s bearing a positive relationship with the escalating rate of criminal activities in the country.

So far, there has been a positive number of concerns and actions being proposed and actioned against the government but there has been a lack of positive feedback and solutions to it.

Our concerns have been raised but it falls on deaf ears all the time.

Even the minority try to raise their hands up to fight for the common good but yet they fall into the same trend.

The water in the pool has already been contaminated and intoxicated with corruption and everyone swims in the same pool every after five years regardless of who and what you are.

We can talk and talk but at the end of the day we will still remain as usual and nothing will change the mindset of our leaders.

A classic scenario is, during the Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare’s term, we the same bulk of citizens accused him for not bringing service and development into our country since independence despite he is the one fighting for us to be independent.

The same history is now being repeated again in the current regime.

It seems like we are not carefully reflecting, assessing, analysing and comparing the current regime with the previous practice of our Government instead we just go on putting shits everywhere and demolishing the good name of our country and government system.

It is time to trust and have faith in ourselves that we individuals will change this nation and do away with corruption and not the system or our leaders who say me, me.

Sine Able John

Divine Word University

