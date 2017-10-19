Time to turn off screens, grab a book

READING is important because it develops the mind. It is vital in one’s development.

Many countries, especially where English is a second language, make reading in the lower grades in schools compulsory for that reason.

Some include the subject of English Reading in the curriculum in the lower grades to help develop the reading skill of children at an early age.

Teaching children to read helps them develop their language skills. It also helps them learn to listen.

Today in Papua New Guinea, it is rare to see a child reading a story book.

Fairy tales and adventure stories, the most sought-after literature in years gone by, are ignored.

The television, the smart phones, the tablets and all the technological gadgets we see so much glued to ears of mostly young people these days have taken over as the more attractive replacements. Children thus have turned their backs on the values of reading.

Because many are introduced to these technological items of convenience at a young age, they have not been given any chance to experience the joys of reading.

Instead of reading a good story book in their leisure hours, they are more inclined to play with these high-tech gadgets, which, in most cases, are provided by their parents.

These are the very people who often complain about the lack of quality education in schools and the distractions their children face in their education thus contributing to their poor grades.

Children, especially in the cities and towns today would rather be communicating with their friends on Facebook or listening to rap and hip-hop music on their smart phones rather reading or learning to write proper English.

Of course some parents will easily blame the mobile phone companies for making smart phones accessible to their children. But that would be blaming someone else for their failures to provide proper and good parental counselling and guidance to their children.

Accepted, smart phones and tablets will be around for a long time and are merely part of the modern lifestyle that we have adopted.

After all, we are part of the global community and experience like others the technological advances in communication, such as mobile phones and computers.

But as parents, we have to strike a balance. We must choose between what is good for our children’s future and how best to develop the way they think and improve their English language skills.

Buying or not buying a child a smart phone, tablet or laptop computer is an important decision a parent has to make for his or her child.

Children should also be made well aware of the good and bad effects of these gadgets so that they understand.

Responsible parents will ensure that their children use smart phones and computers in ways that will benefit them by expanding their general knowledge to enhance their education.

But this where striking a right balance comes in – between the use of these facilities and pushing their children to read, read and read some more.

Children must spend more time reading books, both fiction and non-fiction, which remain the basis of our education curriculum.

Some parents today grew up reading and studying using books and understand fully well how invaluable books are in their education and personal development.

The least they can do is explain the importance of reading to their children and how it had benefitted them.

We all want our children to receive a good education and books are an essential part of that.

For a start, one of the greatest gifts adults can give to their children is to read to them.

They must set an example early and illustrate just how entertaining, absorbing and beneficial reading can be.

Reading should not be presented to children as a chore or duty. It should be offered as a precious gift – which can provide more joy than, say, what a smartphone can offer.

