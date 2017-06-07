It is time to vote with a clear conscience

WHILE candidates are campaigning for the 111 seats in Parliament, the National Alliance party leader has come out to blame the current government for mismanaging the economy for the last five years.

All of coalition partners were part of formation of government and held top ministerial positions for the last five years.

Why not change the government in the first place?

Why not demonstrate your true leadership during voting of no confidence?

Why not support student unrest at UPNG?

Why not taking right stand like Belden Namah, Don Polye and Sam Basil.

Looks like Sam Basil is a real hero if I want to rank MPs for the last five years.

This can put a clear picture to the people that most of our recycled MPs have surrendered their birthright to Peter O’Neill already like Esau did to Jacob.

Now PNC alone is capable of forming the next government because you guys promoted this to happen.

This is time to vote with clear concise and not be dictated by money.

Kari Olgai

Kimbe

