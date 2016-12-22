Timing off, K11m could be better spent

THE Government’s decision to spend K11m on a state of emergency in Hela is unwise on two fronts.

Firstly, this is money unbudgeted for and should instead be spend on the two universities in dire need of government funding.

The money allocated for the Tari district services improvement programme should be used instead to fund the call-out operation.

There is no logic in allocating new funds to districts where people are fighting as all they do and will do is continue to destroy State and public properties.

What would happen to their PSIP /DSIP funding allocations? Divert funding allocations to fighting zones and utilise it for the SOE operation.

Secondly, the decision for an SOE in Tari at this time of current government’s final term in office is catalyst for disaster. Fine, the decision is made and security personnel will be engaged but this engagement will not end sooner.

There are other underlying factors including land owner issues, political infighting, gun movement and struggle for superiority the typical TNT will not surrender.

Political backing and timing of this call-out is also suspicious as there is likelihood of an impartial SOE operations that can cause Tari to be in chaos prior to, during and after the 2017 general elections.

It is suggest that individual Tari MPs go be on the ground and clean up your districts prior to commencement of the national elections.

The K11m forked out now will turn into hundreds of millions tomorrow without achieving the mission.

Catastrophe is looming so please reconsider.

Cosmas Kenieng, Via email

