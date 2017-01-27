TIPNG: Be transparent

PUBLIC institutions in Papua New Guinea need to be open and transparent in order to improve PNG’s ranking on the Corruption Perception Index, Transparency International PNG chairman Lawrence Stephens says.

The recently published CPI indicates that PNG’s ranking was still within the highly corrupt category and had not improved from last year.

“In order to improve on the CPI, PNG’s public institutions must be more open and transparent about their work and their decision-making,” Stephens said.

“More needs to be done in strengthening and supporting integrity institutions that enforce best practices and regulations with a view to reducing corruption and promoting good governance.”

Stephens said that TIPNG, in partnership with the European Union in PNG, had moved a step in that direction by introducing the open parliament project to make public information readily available for people.

He highlighted that ways to improve on the CPI were to strengthen and support the integrity institutions that enforced best practices and regulations, vote wisely in this year’s national elections and for discussions on fighting corruption to be on the agenda of the Apec meeting in 2018.

“Equally important is that citizens need to demand accountability from public officials and speak up and report corrupt dealings with the public and private sector.

“Through this year’s national elections, Papua New Guineans have the opportunity to make things better for themselves by exercising their rights to vote accountable leaders,” Stephens said.

The CPI reflects the views of observers from around the world including experts living and working in the countries evaluated.

