TIPNG urges public condemnation over attack on EC staff

TRANSPARENCY International PNG has called on people around the country to condemn the attack on and threats to officials of the Electoral Commission in Southern Highlands last week.

Chairman Lawrence Stephens said TIPNG believed that the actions of the attackers reflected a deeper issue.

Five Electoral Commission officials were attacked and robbed last Wednesday while on their way to replace the provincial election manager in Mendi.

Acting deputy electoral commissioner Simon Sinai was heading the team – which included three women – on their way to Mendi to oversee the handing over of the provincial election manager’s post from David Wakias to Jacob Kurap.

The officials were stopped at a roadblock and questioned why they were going to Mendi.

“We see far too many examples of leaders behaving as if they are not accountable to the law,” Stephens said.

“When people holding high offices are not held accountable for offences against their people, members of the public are encouraged to believe that they are justified in using force to achieve their own goals.

“It is wrong and we call on all members of the community to refuse to accept this and other examples of attacks on the agencies created to protect the rights of us all.”

