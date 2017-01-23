Tips on learning how to studying effectively

WITH the 2017 school year starting in a few weeks’ time, we will publish a few tips to assist student’s especially secondary, college and university students settle into school from Intelligent.com (https://www.intelligent.com)

Intelligent.com is designed to help students take control of their studies and get the most out of education.

Students believe that studying and doing homework are the same thing.

However, they should be approached as two very distinct, separate tasks.

Homework commonly consists of assignments that instructors assign to be completed at home by students to reinforce the knowledge that you learn in the classroom.

Assignments allow for extra practice, so that you can refine your skills and knowledge in a particular area.

Studying, on the other hand, refers to the time students spend on their own to go over material they learned in class.

Many students think of studying as what they do to prepare for an exam; however, it is best to set aside regular time to study to be sure you understand all the concepts you are learning in class so you do not fall behind.

Studying includes making flashcards, taking detailed notes, making outlines, and reading.

Learn how to study effectively

While college students are instructed in many disciplines, most are never really taught how to study in college. As a college student, you should be able to develop effective study skills so that you can study in a smarter way and be more successful in your education.

Many students view studying as a daunting task, but if you leverage effective study methods and tools, you will find studying is less time-consuming and more useful.

Tip #1: Choose a quiet place to study – It is important that you find a quiet space where you can do your studies. Find a place that is not distracting to you. For example, if you are easily distracted you should not study near a television or in a crowded location. Instead, choose a quiet room, a library, where people study instead of socialize. Also, while many students choose to listen to music as they study, this can also be a distraction. Assess your preferences and try different settings to determine what study environment is ideal for you.

Choose a quiet place to study – It is important that you find a quiet space where you can do your studies. Find a place that is not distracting to you. For example, if you are easily distracted you should not study near a television or in a crowded location. Instead, choose a quiet room, a library, where people study instead of socialize. Also, while many students choose to listen to music as they study, this can also be a distraction. Assess your preferences and try different settings to determine what study environment is ideal for you. Tip #2: Set a specific time to study –Just as you would for any other appointment or commitment, mark a time in your calendar dedicated exclusively to study time. Choose specific days and times that work best for you to study, and stick to your commitment. It is also helpful to create a study timeline, and you will see how to go about this in greater detail later on. Also, reward yourself with breaks.

Set a specific time to study –Just as you would for any other appointment or commitment, mark a time in your calendar dedicated exclusively to study time. Choose specific days and times that work best for you to study, and stick to your commitment. It is also helpful to create a study timeline, and you will see how to go about this in greater detail later on. Also, reward yourself with breaks. Tip #3 : Make sure you have all the study materials you need – Be sure that you have all the materials you need to study before you begin. Also, remember not to bring things to study that you do not need or that can be distractions. Leave your cell phone behind, or turn it on silent and place it in a bag. If you are using a computer to study, do not get side-tracked by social media accounts or games. By bringing only the materials you need, it will be easier to stay on task.

: Make sure you have all the study materials you need – Be sure that you have all the materials you need to study before you begin. Also, remember not to bring things to study that you do not need or that can be distractions. Leave your cell phone behind, or turn it on silent and place it in a bag. If you are using a computer to study, do not get side-tracked by social media accounts or games. By bringing only the materials you need, it will be easier to stay on task. Tip #4: Keep a positive outlook about studying – Many students dread studying, perhaps because they aren’t doing it right or they feel it isn’t helpful to their success. Approach your study time with a positive outlook. Even if you are tackling a challenging subject, staying positive will make your study time less burdensome and will help you grasp the material. Take all the time you need to learn a topic, and don’t beat yourself up if you are having difficulty with the subject matter. Also, take the time to learn what study methods suit you best. You’ll explore study methods in detail further on and learn important studying skills that will make it easier to stay positive.

Keep a positive outlook about studying – Many students dread studying, perhaps because they aren’t doing it right or they feel it isn’t helpful to their success. Approach your study time with a positive outlook. Even if you are tackling a challenging subject, staying positive will make your study time less burdensome and will help you grasp the material. Take all the time you need to learn a topic, and don’t beat yourself up if you are having difficulty with the subject matter. Also, take the time to learn what study methods suit you best. You’ll explore study methods in detail further on and learn important studying skills that will make it easier to stay positive. Tip #5: Do not procrastinate – You have undoubtedly been warned about procrastination, but you might not understand the reason why this practice is detrimental. Not only does waiting until the last minute leave you with less time to study, but it also puts you in a stressful situation in which it is difficult to recall the material. Although cramming at the last minute can help you get a slightly higher score on a single test, this method won’t help you retain information for midterms and final exams, let alone for use in your career after graduation.

Also, remember that is it more effective and less daunting to study for shorter periods of time but more often than to study during one long, exhausting session.

Using this resource

The goal of this resource is to show you better methods of studying not only so that you can achieve higher grades, but also so that you retain information and develop strong work habits that employers are looking for in new graduates. You’ll discover some secrets about how to better manage your stress, how to save time by taking only meaningful notes, how to create a study plan, and other studying tips that will help you study smarter and harder.

Next issue: Create a Study Plan

– Intelligent is produced by a team of writers who have a passion for education. They’ve been researching and writing about college study topics for over eight years.

Like this: Like Loading...