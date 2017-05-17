Tittle allows landowners to log timber

THE Lukubrook Integrated Landowner Group from West New Britain has received its land lease title allowing it to develop its 14 hectares of land.

Luke Kegoyatayoyu, the Second Secretary to the Lands Minister Benny Allan, told the people they could now own their own businesses.

He said it was the first ILG in WNB to receive a title and the provincial authorities should assist more people get titles to their land.

Talasea District Development Authority chief executive officer Robert Dau said it was the responsibility of the company to ensure that all its people benefited from the development.

He said annual meetings must be held so the executives provided reports to the people on the progress of development.

The ILG will lease the land to the Landowner Company Matawat Plantations Association which is expected to sublease to the developer Evergreen Limited who will log timber and then grow oil palm.

ILG chairman Witalis Lokea thanked officials from the lands office and the provincial forestry office for their assistance.

