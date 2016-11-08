Tkatchenko: Almost 120 classrooms built

MORESBY South MP Justin Tkatchenko says almost 120 classrooms and facilities were built in the past four years in the electorate.

Tkatchenko and a delegation from the Chinese embassy led, by Ambassador Li Ruiyou visited the Butuka Primary School.

He said school infrastructure needed to be suitable, clean, healthy, hygienic and conducive for learning.

The Chinese embassy will help in building a new secondary school at Butuka.

School principal Jerick Rana thanked Tkatchenko and the Chinese government for the plan, saying the school had been neglected for a long time.

“Despite a school being in the city, students have been sitting on the floor during class,” he said.

“We have about 70 to 80 students per classroom and that is very sad.”

Related