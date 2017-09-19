Tkatchenko eyes computerised filing system for lands

By HELEN TARAWA

MINISTER for Lands and Physical Planning Justin Tkatchenko as part of the clean-up process of the department has directed that land and titles files be returned to the records and archives room.

Tkatchenko said it was the first step in improving record keeping of files in the department.

He visited the records and archives room yesterday and saw files from way back as 1951 scattered everywhere.

“I have to be proactive. Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has given me a job to do and that is to identify the problem, knowing what the issues are then have it fixed,” he said.

“All these files will be scanned individually and put into a computerised system so that they are stored forever.

“With such a big pile, every single paper must be scanned so that people can access all the history and all the documents to update the system.”

He found out after going through the system that some files on land had gone missing.

“I’m happy that most staff are now listening to the directions and changing our way of doing things for the first time ever,” he said.

“This is the heart of the lands department. If the files are not there, we’ve got big trouble.”

Acting manager Records and Archives Lawrence Mamatlap said given the mammoth task and the reduced number of workers, it had been difficult.

He said they were only able to recruit casual staff.

“We need to have everything in soft copy so that we do not lose the files. We have already proposed the scanning and archiving project. We actually need 20 to be fulltime workers.

“It will take about five years to complete scanning all the files in the room – more than 300,000 files.”

