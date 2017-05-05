Tkatchenko eyes more development for electorate

We made it happen in Moresby South and we will continue making it happen in Moresby South, Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko says.

Tkatchenko, accompanied by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop, were at Talai Community in Badili, for a campaign trail for re-election.

He told the people that under his People’s National Congress Party policies, he was pushing for free education, free healthcare, access to clean water and land security.

“We have set the record very high and have set the pace for development in Moresby South,” he said.

“With the support of the governor and Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, we have built 96 classrooms, 20 water projects, seven markets and educated over 8000 youths through technical and vocational education training (TVET).

“We have also built two clinics, the Kaugere clinic and the New Kilakila Hospital which will be opened soon.”

Tkatchenko said that for him it was about continuing his work in providing and developing Moresby South. He said: “if something is working well, why change it?”

