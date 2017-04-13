Tkatchenko lauds Kagure clinic for healthcare

PEOPLE who go to the Kaugere Four Square Clinic in Moresby-South are lucky to have a doctor to attend to them daily, according to MP Justin Tkatchenko.

“When we started the Kaugere Health Centre, people can see a professional doctor for the first time in less than an hour,” he said.

“The waiting time is usually less than an hour, and the doctor with the nurses and sisters usually sees over a 150 patients a day.

“That has never happened before and I want to say a big thank you to the partnership of the Four Square Church.

“They have been wonderful in their dedication to the health of the people of Moresby-South.”

Tkatchenko said partnership between the churches and the state agencies is becoming a benefiting factor to the people in terms of delivering basic health and education services.

“Our partnerships had a real impact on the lives of the people and that’s what we should continue to looking at,” he said.

Clinic manager Janet Pongone said they would increase their programme to reach more people this year.

She said the special focus would be on TB because communities and family members stigmatised and discriminated against TB patients.

