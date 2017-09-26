Tkatchenko praises team, commitment

THE National Government has started and invested in a dream which has now come to reality with the SP PNG Hunters winning the Queensland Cup grand final beating Sunshine Coast Falcons 12-10 on Sunday, former Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko says.

A proud Tkatchenko said the win over the weekend had been an emotional one for him and all those involved in one way or another with the Hunters.

“For me, it’s was a fantastic journey to get the Hunters where they are now,” Tkatchenko said.

He said five years ago, the Government started the journey and it stayed on course to realise a dream.

Tkatchenko extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill who supported the dream of the Hunters and giving the full backing to get it into the Intrust Super Cup.

“I personally thank all the sponsors and management and staff of the SP Hunters who over the last five years never wavered in their commitment and support.

“The PNGRFL deserve praise for their dedication and professionalism,” he said.

“We had a plan and we went out there and achieved it without fear or favour. I am just so proud of the coach, our captain and all the boys.

“They wanted to win and they got it,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...