Tkatchenko welcomes call to build fire hydrants

Member for Moresby South Justin Tkatchenko, pictured, has welcomed a call to build fire hydrants in the city.

Water company Eda Ranu recently announced that it would work with the PNG Fire Service and the National Capital District Commission to build new fire hydrants and rehabilitate existing ones after a number of business houses in the Boroko commercial centre were burnt down and almost 20 homes were destroyed in Hanuabada village by fires.

Eda Ranu said that they would start with the Moresby South electorate as it would be hosting the upcoming Apec Summit.

Tkatchenko said that he was pleased with the call made and said that his office had been working closely with Eda Ranu over the last five years to ensure that there was enough water accessible for fire fighters.

“We’ve taken fire safety precautions and ensured that all the buildings are protected and safe against fires,” he said.

“We’ve also ensured that there’s enough water that can be easily accessed by fire fighters if the need arises.

“But I welcome the call to protect our city from fires; it’s something everyone should seriously discuss and find a way forward.”

PNG Fire Service has also welcomed Eda Ranu’s call to work with it to protect the city from fires.

The rehabilitation of existing fire hydrants has already begun in the down town area of Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...