Toastmasters help pageant contestants speak in public

The PNG Toastmasters Club has completed four weeks of public speaking and communications skills training for Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG contestants to prepare them for the pageant next month.

The course was conducted by PNG Toastmasters division director Monica Toisenegila and the vice-president Education of Komuniti, Okera Amini.

During the presentation of certificates on Sunday, Toisenegila said the tailor-made training was titled “The Speechcraft”, a programme module of Toastmasters International success communication series.

This programme is designed to help individuals develop public-speaking skills.

It is structured and run like a condensed Toastmasters Club meeting with short educational lessons and coaching at the end of each session over a period of six weeks.”

Toisenegila said Miss Pacific Islands Pageant PNG and Toastmasters’ common goal was education.

“While MPIP PNG is using the pageant as a platform to find cultural ambassadors to represent our country in the region and the funds raised go towards tertiary education of female students in PNG, Toastmasters is in this partnership to assist and empower our young ambassadors to showcase their intellect and talent as proud Papua New Guinean women through confident public speaking,” Toisenegila said.

Toastmasters is an organisation which serves as a platform for individual growth by improving communication skills and team growth by improving one’s leadership skills.

