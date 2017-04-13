Toastmasters International recognises Oil Search’s effort

THE Toastmasters International organisation has recognised Oil Search Limited as a company committed to the organisation’s education programme in the country.

Toastmasters International president Mike Storkey was recently in Port Moresby to recognise the efforts of the local fraternity. He presented a trophy to Oil Search for enhancing employee engagement through continuing support of Toastmasters’ Communication and Leadership programmes.

Oil Search safety trainer Joseph Rangan had benefited from his involvement with the Toastmasters Club at the Iagifu Ridge, Kutubu.

“The programme has greatly improved my communication skills and I apply what I have learnt in Toastmasters to my daily tasks,” Rangan said.

He was also awarded two recognition certificates by Toastmasters International for exceptional achievements as a competent communicator and leader. TI is a non-profit organisation which operates clubs worldwide for the purpose of helping members improve their public speaking skills.

Like this: Like Loading...