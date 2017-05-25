Tobacco, betel nut and alcohol consumption proven to increase chances of getting cancer

CONSUMING tobacco, betel nut and alcohol have all been scientifically proven to increase the chances of getting cancer, according to PNG Cancer Foundation health educator Dr Lois Booker.

He said at the final day of the ‘Let’s talk cancer cervical and breast’ workshop in Port Moresby that everyone must talk openly about cancer in their communities.

He said the workshop was attended by over 340 participants from both corporate organisations and communities around Port Moresby. It was conducted by PNGCF health educators.

“The workshop focused on what is cervical and breast cancer, signs and symptoms and detection and early prevention to reduce your risk of developing these diseases in the future,” Booker said.

“Let’s talk cancer aims to encourage Papua New Guineans to start the conversation about cancer prevention with friends and family by hosting a let’s talk cancer event in their community or workplace.”

He said at the end of each workshop participants were encouraged to take what they had learnt about cancer prevention to their own communities and offices and host their own cancer education and awareness events.

The cancer foundation marketing coordinator Rebekah Houji thanked sponsors JM Ocean Avenue and the Royal Papua Yacht Club and supporters Moore Printing and DHL for making the cervical and breast cancer education workshops possible through their assistance.

