Tobacco use major health risk

SOME families in the country spend up to a quarter of their food money on tobacco products, according to the Health Department.

Secretary Pascoe Kase said the use of tobacco products, particularly cigarettes, has increased many times in PNG over the last 20 years.

The country now ranks as the highest user of tobacco products in the western Pacific region, he said.

A survey by Global Youth Tobacco in PNG last year revealed that 53 per cent of people aged between 13 and 15 were smoking regularly.

The percentage is likely to be higher than reported, with the increasing availability of counterfeit cigarettes and illicit tobacco.

Kase, said: “Tobacco use is a major health risk, and its use around the world leads to tobacco-related diseases including cancer, heart disease, chronic respiratory illness, diabetes, stroke in adults. Indirect health impacts include asphyxia (breathing difficulties) in newborn babies and low birth weights, making the child vulnerable to other diseases.

“The result of these diseases, apart from the personal misery experienced by those affected, are the high healthcare costs and premature deaths which impact the community.

“It is estimated that 80 per cent of premature deaths attributed to tobacco use occur in low to middle income countries.

“This relates directly to Papua New Guinea.”

