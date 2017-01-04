In today’s world, 3pc is not an ‘increase’

THE recently announced three per cent salary increase for public servants is unrealistic.

In fact, it is not an increase but a decrease from the previous six per cent level. Just look at the current standard of living.

This country is going through very rapid changes these past few years dragging along the costs of daily living with it.

We have physically seen prices of goods and services skyrocketing. This country is the most expensive country in the Pacific to live in.

Where is the justification for this decision?

There is no logic in it.

It’s very frustrating because how can a public servant care for family members and external obligations when the cost of living is going through the roof.

The increase will have a major negative impact on service delivery in the next three years.

Nothing will happen soon but as time goes by more and more public servants will be out of working area looking for other means and ways to sustain themselves and their families.

Laziness and corruption will creep in to the place of work then the authorities that are responsible for implementing this change will reap the benefits.

Therefore, the Government, Teaching Service Commission, Department of Education and the PNG Teachers Association need to make adjustments to the current 3 per cent in the salary scale.

This is a very clear indication that the system is “bullying” it’s hard working public servants in the country.

This kind of unwise decision can contribute to laziness, bribery, stealing, selling government property and misuse of funds.

Your decision is the key to success or failure this coming three years.

An increase of nine or 10 per cent is a better option choice for all public servants.

Concerned

EHP

