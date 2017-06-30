Toea’s Fiji school visit inspires girls

SUVA: Pacific sprint queen Toea Wisil visited Adi Cakobau School in Sawani, Suva, Fiji, last Friday.

The 29 year-old was grateful for the opportunity to inspire the athletes who represented ACS during the 2017 Coca-Cola Games and the 20 who will be representing the country during the 2017 Oceania Athletics Championship currently on at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

“This is my third time coming to Fiji and also my first time to participate in the Oceania Athletics in Fiji so I’m looking forward to the competition and hopefully I get a good qualifying time,”Wisil said.

“It is an honour to be here at ACS and share my experience with the young athletes and to encourage them to make wise decisions if they want to pursue a career in sports.

“My main goal for the Oceania Athletics Championship is to get a good time and try to set a record for the young athletes in the future.”

Wisil shared her life experience.

“I sacrificed a lot in my sporting career such as missing out on social life especially spending less time with the family,”Wisil said.

“You know when you have dreams and goals in life, you will need to sacrifice your time and trying to achieve your goal which I have been doing for the past 10 years now.

“I am always eager to inspire the young people to work hard and stay committed to what they are trying to achieve.

“Nothing in life is easy, you will need to work hard to achieve your dreams and goals.”

ACS vice-principal Laniana Tawake was appreciative of the visit by Wisil.

“We are blessed to have Toea among us to share her words of encouragement which has really inspired our athletes for the Oceania Athletics Championship,” Tawake said.

“This year we have 20 athletes participating in the Oceania Athletics Championship and we are looking forward to supporting them in Laucala.” – FijiSun

