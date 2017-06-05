Toguata barracks water supply restored

WATER supply has been restored to the Toguata police barracks in East New Britain after more than 10 weeks, Kokopo police commander Joe Tabali says.

The supply was cut off because of a damaged water pump.

There had been concerns that the problems with water supply had distracted the officers from doing their work.

Police Association representative Chief Sergeant Saint Luke Maibogu said the water issue had caused a lot of problems and affected the officers’ work.

Tabali said the provincial authorities paid K23,000 on Thursday for water to be reconnected to the barracks.

“Police officers and their families who reside at the barracks have been fetching water from the police station since February.”

