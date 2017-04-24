Tokarara clinic staff gets house from Malabag

STAFF of the Tokarara Clinic in Port Moresby were delighted to receive a four-unit house from Moresby North-West and Minister for Health Michael Malabag.

Malabag funded the units through the district service improvement programme (DSIP).

It cost K350,000.

The units were opened last week by district development authority committee member Gaudi Toka on behalf of Malabag.

Toka, when opening the staff unit for the clinic, said the house was part of the programme the district was working on with the MP to improve housing for teachers and medical staff in the electorate as priority development agenda.

He said it was one of the houses the district had build and opened to improve health and education sector.

Clinic manager Sr Olive Ome said they had 15 staff members at the clinic and only six were accommodated in the vicinity of the clinic.

“The welfare of staff is very important in order to provide quality services and we are happy that the units are here now for some of our staff to use,” Ome told The National.

Ome said they attended to around 300 patients daily.

She said it was better staff were living close and attending to work.

