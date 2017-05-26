Tomscoll: Cocoa brings cash

By ELIZABETH VUVU

MORE than two million people depend on the cocoa industry, which also generates K350 million annually for the economy, according to Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Tommy Tomscoll (pictured).

He told the Air Niugini inaugural Cocoa Warwagira in Kokopo, East New Britain, yesterday that it was why the cocoa industry must not be allowed to die out. Attending the show are cocoa farmers from Milne Bay, Karamui in Simbu-Karamui, Morobe, Bougainville and East New Britain, officials from the World Bank, and international cocoa experts who will be sampling the country’s best cocoa at the show.

“Cocoa brings cash to government budgets and generates Government revenue,” he said.

“We must strive to own it and make it sustainable.

“It is an industry that brings income into people’s pockets. It is an industry we cannot afford to destroy.

“If we bring destruction to this industry, we bring destruction to the lives of two million people directly. We (also) lose more than K300 million.

“This is an industry not driven by foreigners in terms of production but driven by families in small units which is why we have small block-holders.”

He said 90 per cent of what was grown and harvested was produced in Papua New Guinea.

“Cocoa is the best tool that government can use to drive out poverty in our household,” he said.

PNG Cocoa Board chief executive officer Boto Gaupu said it was a significant industry.

