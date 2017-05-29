Tomscoll hails PM for managing stable govt

AGRICULTURE and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll, pictured, has commended Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for managing a stable Government in the past five years.

He told the Air Niugini PNG Cocoa Warwagira 2017 ‘cocoa of excellence’ show in Kokopo last week that he had been minister for Agriculture and Livestock for five years.

He said for the last five years there was political stability in the country.

“It goes to show that for the last five years, there was political stability in Papua New Guinea,” Tomscoll said.

“I give credit to Prime Minister Peter O’Neill.

“When you keep one person as a minister consistently, he not only learns from the industry but also grows in knowledge and experience in the industry.”

He said when there was political stability, growth could be achieved.

The five best beans from Papua New Guinea will be identified by the panel of six international judges and the National Agriculture Research Institute for the Paris International Cocoa Organisation awards later this year.

Prizes were awarded for the best male farmer, best female farmer, best youth farmer, best in-school farmer, and best in-school (farming) teacher.

Like this: Like Loading...