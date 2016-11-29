Tomscoll satisfied with project development

AGRICULTURE and Livestock Minister Tommy Tomscoll is satisfied with the progress of work taking shape at the Angoram portion of the multi-million kina Sepik oil palm project in East Sepik.

He visited the Mundomundo oil palm project site – the first in Angoram – last Wednesday, with Angoram MP Salio Waipo and deputy secretary technical services Stephen Mombi.

“It is 41 years and we must demand for development,” Tomscoll said.

“Development must not only take place in Port Moresby, Lae or Rabaul but equally in places like Angoram, Baiyer, Telefomin and Ramu.”

Tomscoll said the people the Kanda villages had, instead of selling their land, used it as equity to become partners in the project.

So far 17 registered Incorporated Land Groups from the villages of Pinang, Kambrindo, Mundomundo, Kanduanum, Paimbit, Salapa, Kamangawi, Tambunum, Wombun, Timbunke, Koiwit, Warikem, Chumbian have been included in the project.

More villages are expected to team up as survey works continue to expand into new boundaries of the vast Sepik plain.

Project coordinator Ken Charles told Tomscoll that the project “is a miracle”.

The people are feeling the wind of change,” he said.

“We’ve sacrificed everything. We let 59,000 hectares of our prime land towards this project.”

