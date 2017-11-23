Tondop’s move to restore peace gets police commissioner’s praise

Police Commissioner Gari Baki is pleased with the new Southern Highlands Police Commander chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop in his effort to restore peace and good order.

He said this following the first community consultative meeting held by police, leaders and stakeholders last Friday in Mendi to address law and order issues.

Tondop held his first community consultative meeting at the Mendi Catholic Diocese in Kimun last Friday which was well attended by over 100 leaders at all levels from the SHP.

