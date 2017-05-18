Tonga informs games council of withdrawal

The Pacific Games Council (PGC) was advised yesterday, of the Tongan government’s “withdrawal from hosting” the 2019 Pacific Games, citing financial concerns.

In the Tongan Prime Minister’s letter to the PGC president, Vidhya Lakhan (pictured), he stated that “at the same time, the Government is convinced of the benefits of hosting the Games, not only in upgrading the level of high-sports performance and sporting infrastructural facilities in Tonga, but also the desired benefits to the economy that the sport will bring”.

The PGC was not consulted in this decision and no attempt was made to seek the PGC’s assistance to address the Government’s financial concerns with respect to staging the Games.

The Tonga Pacific Games Association (TASANOC) was awarded the right to host the 2019 Pacific Games in October 2012.

At that time, it joined the Pacific Games Council and the Tongan government in signing a Host Contract to deliver the Games.

TASANOC and the Tongan Government have been working towards this goal for almost five years.

As far as the PGC is concerned, preparations were on track for staging the Games despite interference by the prime minister in the workings of the independent Games Organising Committee (GOC).

The Tonga 2019 GOC had been progressing well with its planning and keeping the PGC membership regularly updated.

A Chinese government technical team just completed the design of the Tonga High School sporting facilities, with construction due to commence later this year and be completed by early 2019.

– Radio New Zealand

