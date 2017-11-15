Tongamp hailed for supporting women

By TONY PALME

JIWAKA Governor Dr William Tongamp has been commended for his support to women in the province.

Provincial administrator Michael Wandil said this was evident in Tongamp building three resource centres for women in the three electorates of Jiwaka.

The resource centre in Jimi is at Karap, North Waghi at Banz, and Anglimp-South Wahgi at Minj.

“No governor in the country has done something like that to support women,” Wandil said.

“Our governor is passionate about women’s issues and recognises the potential of women in the province.

“He is always at the back of women and helps them where necessary.”

Wandil said the resource centres must function effectively to be able to address women’s issues.

“We have very powerful women programme managers, presidents of groups, directors of organisations, religious pastors and businesswomen who are contributing a lot to the province,” he said.

“All of us must work together at both the district and provincial levels.”

The provincial government has been a part of the committee that drew up the Jiwaka gender-based violence strategic plan.

