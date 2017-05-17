Tonga’s withdrawal necessary, PM says

TONGA games withdrawal ‘embarrassing, but necessary’

Tonga’s prime minister concedes the move to withdraw from hosting the 2019 Pacific Games is not a good look for the country but it is necessary.

At a cabinet meeting on Friday the decision was made to withdraw from hosting because of a World Bank report looked at its poor economic impact.

Akilisi Pohiva said cabinet decided to withdraw from the Games because of the financial implications despite organisers saying there were enough revenue streams to fund the event.

Preparations for the games have been beset with controversy, delays and legal action.

Pohiva said the decision to withdraw was another blow for Tonga but it could not be avoided.

“It may look embarrassing but as far as Tonga is concerned, the economic and financial situation of the country at the moment, there is no other option but to cancel the sports,” Pohiva said.

“We are being forced by circumstance, by financial and economic circumstance of the day, to do the right thing and the right thing is to cancel.”

He said the cabinet made the decision on the basis of a 2013 World Bank report about the economic impact of the event.

Pohiva said the government still had to work out what would happen to finances committed towards hosting the 2019 Pacific Games.

Last year, various levies were introduced locally to help raise funds and Pohiva said cabinet would decide what happens with that money and the legislation.

Pohiva said he would talk with foreign donors soon.

“I will contact PNG. PNG was committed to contribute but we are still waiting so we still don’t have that contribution,” he said.

“China will continue to build the indoor stadium for Tonga High School and other facilities.”

While, Pohiva said he intended to write a letter to the Pacific Games Council informing them of the decision, the council said it had not heard from the government about plans to withdraw from hosting the games.

President of the council, Vidhya Lakhan, said all they knew was what they had heard through the media.

“There has been no official communication, either to the Games Council or the Pacific Games Association of Tonga, about their intentions,” Lakhan said.

