Tony Elly Cup to fire up T20s

THE traditional Tony Elly Cup is set to ignite T20 cricket in the nation’s capital, with the best cricketers in Port Moresby to go head-to-head in the first of a three-match series between defending champions Central-Koita Eagles and Hanuabada Hawks.

Both teams have won three apiece, with an Assad Vala century the difference between them in last season’s encounter.

The star-studded teams boast international class, with the return of the PNG Barramundi’s over the weekend from UAE.

Previous seasons have seen the Tony Elly Cup (TE Cup) play a one-off match as the season launcher for the International Training Institute (ITI)-sponsored cricket season in Port Moresby however, POMCA has revamped the TE Cup to now feature a three-match series over the season.

The opening match was played at Amini Park last Saturday, with the second match scheduled to be played at Keapara’s ‘Shell Park’ in Central, where Elly hails from.

The third match will be played in Port Moresby in July.

POMCA president Dean Ani was excited about the prospects of another successful season of cricket.

“As you know, Tony Elly has been a great contributor to cricket in Port Moresby and PNG as a whole for more than 40 years as a player, coach and administrator. POMCA recognises his efforts to the development of cricket in POM and PNG and acknowledges his efforts by naming this important cup after him,” said Ani.

