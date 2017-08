I find it hilarious that Independent Goroka MP-elect Henry Ame is already coming under fire on social media because of the assumption that he was in camp in Alotau and not home in Goroka.

The new government has not even been formed and Ame is already being criticised.

Please people of Goroka, we have spoken by electing him.

Let’s be patient and see if he will bring much-needed services to Goroka.

It’s too early to criticise.

Kemlo Dust

Kabiufa village, Goroka

