Too good your are Tkatchenko!

Much to my disgust as a south-sider, I’m compelled to write these few words to encourage the team of challengers against Justin Tkatchenko to come up with constructive ideas in their campaigns rather than throwing mud at the sitting member.

The current member for Moresby South has proven his worth with massive delivery of the PNC led government’s flagship policies in education and health in his electorate.

We have to keep the sitting member if we want further transformation with the current policies in play.

CS

KilaKila

