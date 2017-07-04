Top cop seeks permission to arrest candidates

By HELEN TARAWA

Northern provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari is seeking approval from Police Commissioner Gari Baki to arrest two candidates for alleged bribery and discharging a firearm in public.

Gerari told The National that only Baki could give approval for the arrest of candidates during the elections.

He said there was a direction from Baki not to carry out any arrests until after polling.

Gerari said a candidate and policeman’s wife were allegedly seen distributing money to voters at polling stations.

“We also have information that he brought two bags of money from Port Moresby to Popondetta and is distributing the cash at polling booths,” he said.

“This has allegedly been done in Kokoda, Asigi and the Aeka areas.

“I have concrete evidence and we are going to arrest and charge him.

Gerari said there were reports of another candidate allegedly discharging a firearm in Sewa village and threatening voters.

He said he had assigned detectives to investigate and charge the candidate.

Meanwhile, Gerari, responding to call for his sacking, said: “The candidate concerned is trying to suppress police operations in Oro because we are on to him for illegal ballot boxes and illegal activities.”

“Only the COP has the power to sack me.”

