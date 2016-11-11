Top of the class

By ELLEN TIAMU

“WHEN Porgera is depleted, Enga will have a hard time so I am working to make it (Enga) an education hub.”

These are the words of the Governor of Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas, while speaking to media reps in Wabag at the weekend.

Grand Chief Sir Peter Ipatas is concerned that once the Porgera gold mine is depleted, there is not much else that can support the economy of the province, and the people for that matter. Education, according to his thinking, is the way to go. Through free education, every young boy or girl will be given a chance to go to school and given the option to make something of themselves.

While the rest of the country had not yet caught on to the idea of free education, the Enga provincial government had introduced a policy of free education where it was paying for all children at primary and secondary level to attend school. The idea worked so well that it was copied by the national government and is now in effect nationwide.

Last Friday was an important homecoming for many of Enga’s elite who hold very senior positions in public service and private business around the country. Their visiting the province was to showcase to the young, and their parents, what they had achieved through education.

The huge crowd that gathered last Friday morning in Wabag witnesse for themselves that their very own, who once grew up in the village just like them, had made good their lives through taking school seriously. It was important for everyone one to note that while free education was available, parents should make sure their children attended school.

The day was also significant in that it marked the opening of a new building at Enga Teachers College.

The state-of-the-art structure, named Peter O’Neill building, after the Prime Minister, cost K10 million.

It also encompasses a boardroom, archive, and computer room.

Funding was split equally between the national government and the provincial government.

Last weekend also saw members of parliament in the form of Public Service Minister and Abau MP, Sir Puka Temu, and Vice Minister for Education and Nawaeb MP, Gisuwat Siniwin admiring the coolness of the highlands air as well as the efforts of Governor Ipatas and the provincial government.

Sir Puka, who officiated at the opening of the new building, said the fruits of Enga’s strong push on education were already manifest in the fact that the province was contributing a good number of smart people to politics and bureaucracy.

The No 1 pillar of the country’s Vision 2050 policy is human development and according to Sir Puka, Enga is moving in the right direction.

The Enga Teacher’s College is located at Irelya, about two kilometers out of Wabag town. Classes began four years ago for teacher trainees for elementary and primary schools.

Plans are already afoot to introduce diploma and degree studies.

According to provincial administrator Dr Samson Amean, 70 per cent of Enga’s annual Provincial Service Improvement Project (PSIP) funding is tied down to education costs. The governor is bent on this province becoming the hub of excellence in thefields of education and health.

The push on education has been attracting a lot of support from donors with a new partnership in place with the Australian government. Sir Peter Ipatas wants to see this cooperation continue towards the building of classrooms, teacher’s houses and ablution blocks. The European Union (EU) is assisting with TVET programmes at two institutions in

province.

Sir Peter Ipatas has been a fourterm politician, meaning he has been leader for nearly 20 years already.

He clarifies that during the first three terms of his leadership, it was difficult to get funding for his province and there was not much development.

“It’s taken 20 years to make Enga attractive for investment. Now the foundations have been laid and growth can take place,” he said.

With its policy of free education and tertiary tuition fee payments in place, the province is now working on introducing quality education in health and other areas.

“With education and health will come agriculture so that people can have money in their pockets.”

The Enga Teachers College has teachers and lecturers from outside the country, which, for the Governor, works well because not only do outsiders bring a wealth of knowledge and high standards, they also run a lesser risk of succumbing to traditional and family obligations that mar the work of local teachers and results in students not receiving the best possible training.

Work will be continuing to improve, or build educational facilities of high standard so that Engans are qualified to take up jobs within PNG, and overseas for that matter.

“I can do it because education has been my heart,” Governor Ipatas said.

The host governor and his visitors also visited Tonges Primary School in Wapenamanda district on Saturday for a double classroom opening. Guest MPs, Sir Puka and Siniwin, were full of praise for the province on its bold move on human development.

Police in Enga are also benefitting from the push on education with most of students learning how to use a computer for the first time. Thirty three police personnel were recently engaged in a basic computer course at the Institute of Business Studies (IBS) in Wabag. Provincial police commander of Enga, Supt George Kakas said the month-long arrangement was under a provincial government/police partnership.

