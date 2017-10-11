Top officers reshuffled

By REBECCA KUKU

A MAJOR reshuffle involving 26 senior police officers, including the just suspended Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi, has been described as a “normal police operation”.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said in a statement the transfer directives were final and that he would not accept any refusal from any of the officers affected.

“They will take their posts as directed with immediate effect,” he said.

He said everyone should be in their new positions by Oct 31.

Police Minister Jelta Wong told The National yesterday reshuffles in the police hierarchy were part of normal police operations.

Wong however said some questions might have been raised about yesterday’s announcement “because of the things happening within the same time”.

The reshuffle came in the wake of the general election security operation in which four police officers were killed, the gun amnesty in Hela and current security operations in Mendi.

“We are supposed to reshuffle (senior officers) every three to four years and the time has come for the reshuffle to take place,” Wong said.

“And that is why the Police Commissioner Gari Baki has issued directives for the reshuffle of the 26 police officers.”

Turi was suspended this week for 21 days over “serious disciplinary” matters.

He told The National that it might have something to do with a letter he wrote to “higher authorities” in relation to the fire which damaged an office at the Boroko police station.

He said in the letter that an investigation be conducted into the fire which damaged police files and documents.

Those transferred are;

Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Sylvester Kalaut – Divisional Commander NCD to ACP human resources;

ACP Donald Yamasombi– Divisional Commander Border to Divisional Commander NCD/Central;

ACP Kaiglo Ambane – Divisional Commander Highlands Western End to Divisional Commander Border;

Chief Superintendent (CSP) Samson Kua – Director Special Services Division (SSD) to Acting Divisional Commander Highlands Western End;

CSP Perou N’Dranou – Commandant Bomana Training College to Metropolitan Superintendent NCD;

CSP Jimmy Onopia – Deputy Commander Highlands Eastern End to director prosecutions;

CSP Sibron Papoto – Unattached. Posted to Police Headquarters;

CSP Johannes Yapi – Director HR to Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Enga province;

CSP Rigga Neggi – A/ACP Human Resource to Director Corporate Planning;

CSP Ben Turi – Metropolitan Superintendent NCD to Deputy Commander Highlands Eastern End;

CSP Joseph Tondop – Provincial Police Commander Jiwaka to PPC Southern Highlands;

Superintendent (SP) Peter Philip – Provincial Police Commander East Sepik to Commandant Bomana Training College;

Superintendent. Michael Corren – National Election 2017 Coordinator to Director Reserve;

Superintendent. Mark Yangen – Deputy Commander Highlands Western End to Director CID;

Superintendent. Robert Gesa – Provincial Police Commander West Sepik to PPC East Sepik;

Superintendent. Jim Namora – Provincial Police Commander West New Britain to Director Special Services Division;

Chief Inspector (CIP) Julius Tasion – Group Commander Southern to Deputy Director Special Services Division;

ClP John Midi – Provincial Police Commander New Ireland to PPC West New Britain;

ClP George Kakas – Provincial Police Commander Enga to PPC Jiwaka;

CIP Moses Ibsagi – Director Crimes to Provincial Police Commander West Sepik;

ClP Gideon Kauke – Gordon Barracks to Commander Mendi Police Station;

CIP Mas Tuman – Police Station Commander (PSC) Mendi to PSC Madang;

CIP Gideon Ikumu – APEC to Provincial Police Commander New Ireland Province;

ClP Michael Tilae – Deputy Director SSD to Superintendent Operations NCD;

CIP Bob Kerry – HRM Pensions to Acting Director HRM; and

Inspector Daniel Yangen – PSC Tari to PSC Kimbe.

The officers are expected to take their posts as directed by October 31.

