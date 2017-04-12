Top showings at US meet

A number of PNG athletes are in great form as the outdoor season gets underway in the USA.

Peniel Richard and Rellie Kaputin registered significant performances in the long jump last weekend in Texas, leaping 7.57m and 6.41m respectively.

Although both performances were marginally wind-assisted and therefore not recognised as national records, they are both well over the national record marks of 7.21m and 6.27m respectively.

Adrine Monagi also demonstrated her high level of fitness and conditioning as she completed six track and two field events in one day, including an eyebrow-raising 13.82 seconds (wind-assisted) for the 100m hurdles; 11.92 for the 100m (+3.0) and a personal best shotput of 11.34m.

Such windy conditions make the going tough for distance runners but this did not stop Poro Gahekave from completing the 3000m steeplechase in an excellent time of 11min 49 seconds.

In Maryville , Missouri, Afure Adah continued the great form she showed indoors with another top 100m run of 11.74 seconds (+2.4).

Conditions were windy indeed over in Kansas, where Wesley logorava was propelled by winds of around 6.0 to 7.0 metres per second to times of 10.61 secs and 21.36 seconds in the 100m and 200m respectively.

