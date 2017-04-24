Top student develops library app, wins medal

A student in computer science at the University of Technology in Lae graduated with a degree with merit and received the Council Medal for academic excellence.

Musau Islander Arthur Imona, 24, from New Ireland, programmed and developed an android application called The Matheson Library App for mobile phones that will enable students easy access to library catalogues.

The app is available on mobile phones and gives students easy access to the library catalogue almost anywhere within campus that has wireless signal.

The Matheson Library App is yet to be completed but it has two functions called the hold function and the follow function to help students identify the right book and locate it, and know when the book is available for them to borrow, Imona said.

He said his interest in taking up computer science developed at a very young age when he was curious about computer and how they worked.

“The idea of writing programmes and actually trying them out and seeing something really happens really motivated me,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...