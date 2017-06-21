Top of the table clash for NSL comp

THE top-of-the-table clash in the PNGFA-sanctioned National Soccer League between defending champions Lae City Dwellers and Huawei PS United will be part of a mid-week triple header today at the PNG Football Academy in Lae.

Dwellers and PS United areunbeaten and are joint leaders on the ladder with 10 points. Both sides have had three wins and a draw each with Dwellers having a point difference.

Dwellers coach Peter Gunemba is weary of the Port Moresby-based franchise and will include three of his national representative players to boost the team.

Skipper and PNG Kapuls striker Raymond Gunemba is expected to make a mark with his speed and striking ability along with team mates, striker Obert Bika and midfielder Emmanuel Simon.

Dwellers first choice goal-keeper Ronald Warisan, who is also the Kapuls goal keeper, will not play as Gunemba plans to rotate three of his keepers in the last five rounds of the regular season.

The other two goal-keepers are Mattyson Nasa and youngster Jason Bendi, who according to Gunemba, played exceptionally last weekend in their 3-1 win over Besta United.

“I think this game is an important one for us and it will steer us clear in front on the ladder if we win,” Gunemba said.

“We will have our national reps backing us this time and we will not underestimate them. I haven’t seen them play a lot because they are a new side, but I know that they are tough just by looking at where they are on the ladder.”

Meanwhile, the other mid-week match will see Besta United take on Buang at 10am. Both side are yet to register a win and will be fighting hard for the three points.

The third match at 12.30pm, the same time as the City Dwellers-PS United game but on oval two, will see Madang take on last-placed Yamaros.

NSL competition manager Simon Koima said the mid-week games were organised to ensure they met their deadlines.

The next mid-week matches will be another triple header at the Bisini Soccer grounds in Port Moresby.

Fixtures: 10am Besta United v Buang, 12.30pm Lae City Dwellers v PS United, 12.30pm Madang v Yamaros.

Like this: Like Loading...