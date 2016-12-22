Toropo calls for soldiers’ cooperation

DEFENCE Force Commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo has called on soldiers for their cooperation to support major events next year.

He said during the end-of-year parade at Murray Barracks on Friday that they should be prepared for the 2017 national election and the 2018 Apec leaders’ summit.

“We must maintain a force that is physically fit and professionally ready to deliver successfully our core tasks of providing security at our land and sea borders,” Toropo said.

He said patrols along the Papua New Guinea-Indonesia border had improved with the use of the Australia Defence Force-funded rotary wing capability and the HMPNGS Lakekamu.

“We have seen the joint effects of our assets and joint partnerships of other agencies like police, Customs and Immigration and engagement with Indonesia officials to secure our border,” Toropo said.

He said there were still more work to be done next year.

“Let us lift our game to make this organisation a force of choice which our people can rely upon and be proud of our conduct on and off duty,” Toropo said.

Meanwhile, he said their housing schemes was progressing well and hoped that officers would participate and benefit before their retirement.

Like this: Like Loading...