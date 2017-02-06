Toropo: Justice must prevail

PNG Defence Force commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo has announced that two officers involved in an incident on New Year’s Eve have already been interviewed by police and the other five will follow soon.

“Two of the PNGDF officers involved in the incident have already been interviewed by police and the civil legal process as begun,” he

said.

“The PNGDF investigation has just been completed and has identified another five members involved and we are now waiting for the police to interview them.

“In the meantime, they have

contravened the PNGDF code of military discipline as well as my directive to all members to stop mob

rule.”

Toropo said in a statement that disciplinary actions against the soldiers would commence immediately as he would not condone such actions by a few that tarnished the good work of the vast majority.

“I have already imposed a two-year probationary period for all new soldiers within which if they commit an offence, they will be automatically discharged.

“I want to make it clear to all PNGDF personnel that perpetrating violence against innocent people in retaliation to a civil incident is totally unaccepted.

“We are bound by the rule of law and we must apply it correctly in everything we do.”

Meanwhile, he called on the police hierarchy to ensure that the police officers who assaulted and brutalised two officers and their wives in the New Year’s Eve incident were brought to justice.

“Justice must prevail. Our people are sick and tired of being brutalised by the very officers who are duty bound to protect them.

“This unacceptable behaviour must stop.

“We must set the right example for our people to follow in order to break the cycle of violence that permeates our society,” Toropo said.

He urged all PNGDF personnel to refrain from causing violence and told them to mainatin the rule of law always.

Toropo said during the probationary period there will be zero tolerance of personnels who misbehave and they will be dealth with accordingly.

