Toropo opens Commander’s Cup rugby 10s comp

The 2017 Papua New Guinea Defence Force Rugby Commanders Cup was officially launched yesterday by PNGDF commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo

and Defence Minister Solan Mirisim.

This year’s competition will be hosted by the Air Transport Wing with the matches played at the Murray Barracks

oval in Port Moresby from Oct 10 to 12.

The games will be played using the rugby 10’s format and will involve 10 teams from the different barracks around the country and the various units within the defence force.

The 10 teams will be placed into two pools.

Commanding officer of the Air Transport Wing Lieutenant Colonel Eddie Miro told the gathered guests and defence force personnel at yesterday’s launch that his unit was directed to host the competition by the PNGDF commander this year after it had been delayed for some time.

“We were supposed to host it way back in 2012; it did not eventuate then but it will happen now, we can assure you.

